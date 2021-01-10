Parker’s Convenient Stores has set up The Parker’s Community Fund with a $20 million donation to the Savannah Community Foundation.

A Community Impact Committee is being set up to help determine which organizations and charitable causes should receive funds.

Read Katie Nussbaum’s Savannah Morning News coverage of the story HERE with statements from Parker’s Founder and CEO Greg Parker and the Savannah Community Foundation.

