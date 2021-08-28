The International Conference on Marine Science and Aquaculture is Happening in Savannah – Submit Your Innovative Solution

The International Conference on Marine Science and Aquaculture (ICMSA) will be held in Savannah on April 6th-7th, 2021. The event is organized by the Universal Research Cluster, which is a part of the Universal Conference Institute. The organization is a global scientific and academic learned society founded in 2019 for the purpose of disseminating the latest academic research on various business, economics, and social-science-related topics. The goal of ICMSA is to bring awareness to issues in marine science and aquaculture and I create a space for academics, researchers, and scholars to discuss trends and solutions to the latest obstacles in the field.

While the event is relevant to Savannah’s unique marine ecosystem, the conference is significant to marine-dependent economies across the globe. This includes places dependent on seafood and/or aquaculture market security. The conference wants scientists and researchers from around the world to share their revolutionary, solution-oriented concepts during the two-day conference. ICMSA is currently accepting abstract paper submissions based around overcoming challenges in these industries through innovative solutions. The submission deadline is March 23rd, 2022. For details on author guidelines and how to submit, visit their page here. Submissions will be judged by a panel.

Registration to attend the conference closes on March 28, 2022. To learn more about the conference, including the tentative program and how to buy tickets, visit their page here.