The Georgia Smart Communities Challenge Is Open for Applications
The Georgia Smart program aims to activate collaborations between researchers and municipalities to explore innovative uses of technology and data in pursuit of prosperity for all. Projects selected to participate in a Georgia Smart cohort receive access to a breadth of resources including funding and technical assistance. This year’s theme is “Smart Resilience.” Submit your applied research proposals for up to $100,000 per community-research team project.
The Georgia Smart Communities Challenge is open for applications until April 15th.
Learn more at: https://pingeorgia.org/
