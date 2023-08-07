The Fearless Fund Offering $20K Grant to Woman of Color Founder

The Fearless Fund is a fund that invests in women of color led businesses seeking pre-seed, seed level or series A financing. The fund is built by women of color for women of color. Its mission?

Bridge the gap in venture capital funding for women of color founders building scalable, growth aggressive companies.

The Fearless Fund has announced its final grant opportunity via its Fearless Striver’s Contest. Through a partnership with Mastercard, the Fearless Fund is awarding one United States business with a $20,000 grant. This month’s grant is one in a series of four that is wrapping up at the end of August. The winner will also receive mentorship and digital tools to help them thrive. The contest is open to black women who are legal U.S. residents (including DC), 18+ and the principal owner of a U.S.-based small business. The business should also be revenue-generating with a minimum of $50,000 in revenue preferred.

The application deadline is August 31, 2023. Apply today by visiting https://www.fearless.fund/strivers-grant-contest.