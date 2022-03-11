The Eichholz Law Firm Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Scholarship

One local high school senior will be awarded $1,500

SAVANNAH, GA (March 8, 2022) — The Eichholz Law Firm is accepting applications for its annual scholarship now through May 31, 2022. Local high school seniors are invited to apply for the $1,500 scholarship, to be used toward tuition costs at any accredited community college or university in the state of Georgia.

“The Eichholz Law Firm is searching for one outstanding student to receive our 2022 scholarship,” explained David Eichholz, Owner and Managing Partner of The Eichholz Law Firm. “The winning applicant must exemplify the five traits that make up a successful student: communication, motivation, self awareness, good listening and intelligence.”

To apply, high school seniors should complete all steps of the application at thejusticelawyer.com/about/scholarship, which include writing and submitting an original, 500+ word essay. This year’s essay topic is extracurricular activities. Applicants are asked to answer all of the following questions in their essay:

What do you consider to be your most important extracurricular or community activities?

What made you join these activities?

What made you continue to contribute to them?

To be considered for this scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must have a minimum, unweighted GPA of 3.25

Must submit a unique essay of at least 500 words and complete the application in its entirety before the scholarship deadline (May 31, 2022)

Must be a high school senior in the following Georgia counties: Chatham, Effingham, Bryan or Liberty

Must be enrolling in or accepted at an accredited community college or university in Georgia

The scholarship winner will be announced in June. For more information about the scholarship requirements or to apply, visit thejusticelawyer.com/about/scholarship.

About The Eichholz Law Firm

As a locally owned and operated firm, our team lives and works in the communities we serve. Our clients are at the center of everything we do and our team is focused on delivering results. We are committed to fighting for justice and increased social responsibility in our community. Our objective is to provide expert legal services in an effort to maximize results for clients who have been injured through the negligence of others. To learn more, visit thejusticelawyer.com.