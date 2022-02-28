The Design & Creative Checklist for Starting a New Business ft. Thomas Smith

In this Lunchtime Topic, we’ll discuss the easiest and most cost-effective ways to accomplish your startup brand guide. Startups need a good design foundation to set the tone for their brand. The difference between a good design and a bad design is your customers seeing you as a multi-million dollar empire vs. joe schmo’s garage business. Establishing your identity the right way at the offset will save you expensive changes in the future.

Want to get in touch with Thomas? Email him at tom@anchorpointcollective.com or connect with him on his LinkedIn. Visit the Anchor Point Collective, Inc. website here: https://anchorpointcollective.com/.

More About Thomas:

Thomas Smith is a local creative entrepreneur and SCAD alumni. He began his career by working corporate design jobs in the Greater NYC area before going solo as a freelance designer and becoming a digital nomad. He returned to Savannah in 2018 and took a job as Creative Director for a tech startup (Candor USA) in the healthcare space. Since leaving Candor, Thomas has been busy. He founded a creative agency called Anchor Point Collective where he currently serves as CEO, he runs a freelancing/entrepreneurship blog called Motmill, and he will be serving as the Chief Creative Officer (CCO) for a San Francisco-based cryptocurrency startup. In his free time, Thomas enjoys cooking the best dang pasta sauce in Georgia, hitting up the gym, and sipping cocktails at his favorite bars around Savannah.