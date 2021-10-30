The Deadline to Apply for Tory Burch’s Fellows Program is Fast Approaching! Invest in Your Business, Invest in Yourself.

Tory Burch is a very well-known women’s accessory retailer, but Tory Burch herself created the brand with a much bigger goal in mind. The Tory Burch Foundation has provided $65 million in loans and grants as well as education, fellowships and resources to over 450,000 women owned businesses since it’s inception. One of those initiatives,the Fellows Program, is designed to empower female entrepreneurs and equip them with the knowledge, experience and tools to grow their businesses.

In the summer of 2022, 50 women will embark on a year-long investment in their businesses with a Fellowship with the Tory Burch Foundation. In the Fellows Program, you will have access to virtual education programming, workshops and business guidance. Additionally, you will receive a $5,000 grant for your business education, access to a private online peer community, the opportunity to participate in the Fellows Lab which is a mentorship event with industry leaders. To top it all off, you will get the opportunity to take a trip to New York City for culminating networking and community-building.

The deadline to apply is November 12, 2021. The winners are announced in the spring of 2022 and the fellowship begins in the summer of 2022.

Qualifications Per Tory Burch Website:

Applicant Criteria:

A woman-identifying entrepreneur who owns the largest or equal stake in a qualifying business that is majority (51% or more) owned and controlled by women

21 years or older as of the application due date (November 12, 2021)

Proficient in English

A legal resident of the United States, the District of Columbia and its territories

Business Criteria:

For-profit, from any industry

Early-stage (one to five years of operations preferred)

Generating revenues (minimum of $75,000 strongly preferred)

Formed under United States law and operating in the United States

Not Eligible for this Program:

Nonprofit organizations

Idea stage ventures

Subsidiary businesses or franchisee

