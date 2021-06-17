The Culturist Union is teaming up with the Eden Supper Club for an evening at Ardsley Station
The Culturist Union (TCU) and the Eden Supper Club are hosting a sponsorship dinner benefitting TCU on June 29th from 5pm-8pm at Ardsley Station. The fundraiser is to support the building of Savannah’s first-of-its-kind and only Black-owned coffeehouse and artisan marketplace. This evening will offer an opportunity to learn more about TCU’s mission and includes a hard hat tour of their new space.
Also included in the evening is live music, a silent auction, cocktails, and hor d’oeuvres and a seated dinner from Chef Jared Jackson at the Eden Supper Club, a creative culinary experience offering pop up dinners, catering and private events.
Tickets for the evening are $250 and all proceeds go to The Culturist Union and the organizations mission to provide social and economic support and development of local entrepreneurs and creatives.