The Culturist Union (TCU) and the Eden Supper Club are hosting a sponsorship dinner benefitting TCU on June 29th from 5pm-8pm at Ardsley Station. The fundraiser is to support the building of Savannah’s first-of-its-kind and only Black-owned coffeehouse and artisan marketplace. This evening will offer an opportunity to learn more about TCU’s mission and includes a hard hat tour of their new space.

Also included in the evening is live music, a silent auction, cocktails, and hor d’oeuvres and a seated dinner from Chef Jared Jackson at the Eden Supper Club, a creative culinary experience offering pop up dinners, catering and private events.

Tickets for the evening are $250 and all proceeds go to The Culturist Union and the organizations mission to provide social and economic support and development of local entrepreneurs and creatives.

to learn more and RSVP.