A few months ago, The Culturist’s Union (TCU) was awarded $25,000 in grant money, resources & mentorship from the American Express 100 for 100 Program. The program provides 100 Black Women entrepreneurs each with the grant, including 100 days of education and resources. The purpose of the program is help Black Women Founders jump-start their businesses.

TCU’s Founder Elbi Elm is seeking to open a coffee shop and gathering spot for the Savannah community featuring Black creators and entrepreneurs in the Starland District. The space will host events and meetups to foster community and discussion around Black empowerment. She is currently in talks with the landlords of the former Butterhead Greens Cafe on Bull Street.

