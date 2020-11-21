[…] The Culturist Union Awarded $25k American Express Grant […]

Savannah’s The Culturist Union has been awarded $25K in grant money, resources & mentorship from the American Express 100 for 100 Program. The program provides 100 Black Women entrepreneurs each with the grant, including 100 days of education and resources. The purpose of the program is help Black Women Founders jump start their businesses.

To learn more, visit the link here: https://www.americanexpress.com/en-us/campaigns/100-for-100/

The Culturist Union (TCU) is a private-membership hub and digital platform centered around the social, professional and economic empowerment of professionals, entrepreneurs, and creators. To learn more about their work, visit their website here: www.theculturistunion.com