The Creative Coast’s May 4th FastPitch Event to Feature Ten Companies Pitching for Cash Prizes

Savannah, GA (May 2, 2022) – FastPitch 2022 is set to take place on Wednesday, May 4th, at Service Brewing (574 Indian Street in Savannah) from 4pm to 6pm. The business pitch competition, which is run by The Creative Coast, provides area businesses with the opportunity to pitch their endeavors to a live audience for the chance to win a cash prize. Audience members will vote to determine which companies win one of three cash prizes.

All of the contestants have participated in intensive mentorship programs and spent weeks refining their idea, understanding their business model and financials, learning to successfully articulate their pitch and executive summary, and crafting a slide deck. This year’s event will feature graduates from The Creative Coast’s Idea Accelerator Bootcamp as well as students that participated in startup pitch events at the Savannah College of Art and Design and Savannah State University. Ten companies will be competing for the chance to win:

Jordan Sampson for Sampson Digital Media Management & Consultation

Adrienne Krozeck, Erin Marshall & Maddie Buchman for Fable Appliances, LLC

Christie Cooper for Xposure

Brandi Carter for Petit Soiree

Loni Lewis for Black Bar

Malinda Hodges for Match Made in Photos

Ni’Aisha Banks for Steward Executives

Clay Prickett for Daddio

Sade Shofidiya for Benevolent

Jeremy Fletcher for Walla Wallet

FastPitch 2022 is made possible by sponsors coming together to support startups and innovation in the coastal Georgia region. Sponsors include…

Platinum Sponsor the Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA)

Six Gold Sponsors: The Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), The Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Savannah State University, Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group (BIG), Plug and Play Tech Center, and the City of Savannah.

Two Startup Sponsors: Built on Purpose and Walla Wallet

The doors will open at 4pm with the pitch competition beginning at 4:15pm. The cost to attend is $20 per ticket (+ a small Eventbrite fee). Creative Coast members receive 50% off of their ticket with a code previously emailed. Tickets may be purchased online only. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://thecreativecoast.org/programs/fastpitch/.

Please reach out to kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org with inquiries.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.