The Creative Coast’s FastPitch Competition to take place on May 4th at Service Brewing

Savannah’s epic startup pitch event is back in 2022! The Creative Coast’s FastPitch event provides a platform for promising entrepreneurs starting new businesses or growing existing ones. The evening allows for contestants to each make a 5-MINUTE PITCH of their ventures in front of a live audience, including investors. All pitch participants are vetted and have received extensive coaching and feedback from experienced business mentors prior to the event. Mentors helped the pitch contestants refine their idea, understand their business model and financials, articulate their pitch and executive summary, and craft a slide deck. Stay tuned for the announcements on pitch participants in the coming weeks.

FastPitch 2022 will take place live and in person on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Service Brewing, which is located at 574 Indian Street. Afterward, attendees are invited to hang out by the bar to talk with the entrepreneurs and network with other attendees.

The cost to attend as an audience member is $20 (+ a small Eventbrite fee). Creative Coast Members receive a 50% discount on their ticket price. Members, please check your inbox for communication from The Creative Coast on how to access your discount. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://thecreativecoast.org/programs/fastpitch/.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this event. For more information, contact kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org with inquiries.

