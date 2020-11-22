[…] The Creative Coast to hold annual Holiday Mixer on Dec 15th […]

The Creative Coast will be hosting a Holiday Mixer on Tuesday, December 15th, at the Starland Yard for community members. All are welcome to attend this free event which will start at 5:30p.

We will be keeping an eye on the number of COVID-19 cases and city requirements. If necessary, we will cancel the event. In order to attend as a Holiday Mixer guest, you must RSVP via Eventbrite. Upon arrival, we ask that you please wear a mask to protect yourself and others and try to maintain six feet of distance.

To learn more and register, visit the EventBrite HERE.