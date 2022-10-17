The Creative Coast Seeking a Girls Coding Program Instructor

About the program:

The Creative Coast is seeking a code instructor who is excited about teaching the next generation of women developers and coders. Savannah’s Girls Coding Camps and Workshops teach 5th to 8th-grade girls in the Savannah Chatham County Public School System the fundamentals of coding and computer science in a fun and engaging environment with the goal of inspiring them to pursue a STEM education and career. Read about the latest event (Girls Code Games Summer Camp 2022) here.

The Girls Coding Camps and Workshops run under The Creative Coast, a 501(c)3 non-profit in Savannah that exists to catalyze the region’s innovation economy through social and educational programming.

About the role:

This is a contract position that is compensated via a $1,000 stipend for each session. Workshops/camps occur three times per year in the fall, winter or spring, and summer. These sessions take form in 2-3 hour workshops over the course of 5-6 Saturdays during the school year and in a week-long camp during the summer. The workshops typically take place at The Creative Coast with summer camp happening at multiple locations.

The instructor is responsible for selecting and structuring the curriculum for each session and overseeing each session as the lead teacher. This involves working with The Creative Coast’s Director of Programs and Communications and any other volunteers to attend meetings with community partners to coordinate venues (if applicable) and resources for camps and/or workshops. The instructor will also work collaboratively with the Director of Programs and Communications to provide session details for marketing and outreach. During each session, the instructor will work with a small team of three high school students who will serve as teaching assistants. Additional supports will include volunteer community partners as they arise.

Must Haves…

You have experience coding and are knowledgeable in its basics

You are friendly, kind, and inviting with a focus on inclusion

You are patient, especially when it comes to teaching new concepts to young students

You can be present to run and oversee all of the camps and workshop sessions throughout the year (note that we will work with the instructor’s availability to pick dates, but must host at least 5 days of workshops or camp at each session)

You’re passionate about STEM education and increasing opportunities for women in the coding industry

Nice to Haves (but NOT deal breakers!)

You have experience with MIT Scratch

You have a professional background in education or coding or are pursuing your degree in education or computer science.

You have experience developing curricula or programs for youth

If you’re interested in this role, please send your resume to kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org.