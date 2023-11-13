The Creative Coast Partners With Expansive for its Fourth Annual Holiday Mixer and Fundraiser on December 5

SAVANNAH, GA- The Creative Coast is excited to announce its fourth annual Holiday Mixer and Fundraiser with Expansive Workspace to benefit Girls Code Savannah and Toys for Tots. The party will be held on Tuesday, December 5th, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on the fourth floor of Expansive at 2 E. Bryan Street.

Tickets include food, drinks, and great company! There will also be a raffle prize drawing, including gift cards and products from local-owned businesses.

All ticket and raffle sales will go directly to support Girls Code Savannah. Girls Code Savannah is the Creative Coast’s STEM‐based educational coding program providing FREE coding camps and classes for 5th‐8th grade girls in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools. The ticket sales make possible the Girls Code Savannah Winter Camp happening in December and future sessions in 2024. Learn more at: https://girlscodesavannah.org/

The event will also benefit Toys for Tots with a donation box at the party. Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserves that collects brand-new toy donations to distribute to children whose families cannot afford holiday gifts. Please bring a new, unopened toy to donate. If you cannot purchase a toy in time for the event but still want to give, you can add a monetary donation during the Eventbrite checkout process.

The Early Elf ticket price is only $10 through December 1st. Starting December 2nd, the general admission ticket price will be $20 per ticket. Tickets must be purchased online only—no ticket sales at the door. Creative Coast and Expansive Members attend for FREE by entering a code previously emailed to them at the Eventbrite checkout.

Buy your tickets soon, as space is limited. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/expansive-creative-coast-holiday-party-tickets-754622043847?aff=oddtdtcreator

Our generous sponsors make the event possible: The City of Savannah, Built on Purpose, OnPoint Digital, InventureIT and SCORE! If your company is interested in being a sponsor for this event, please email kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org for information.

About Expansive Workspace

Expansive was founded on the idea that entrepreneurs and small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy and cornerstones of our communities. Expansive creates workspaces where people and companies thrive, both professionally and personally, no matter what type of endeavor they are pursuing. The company creates inclusive, productive environments for collaboration and engagement in vibrant professional communities. Expansive leverages the advantages of property ownership to help organizations maximize the return on their workspace investment.

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast’s mission is to catalyze the innovation economy in Coastal Georgia. Supported by the City of Savannah, the Savannah Economic Development Authority, Georgia Southern’s Business Innovation Group, and the Advanced Technology Development Center, the 501(c)3 non-profit serves the entrepreneurial, technology & creative community of the Savannah region. The organization builds and supports the creative economy in Savannah through educational & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies.

Media Contact: Abbegayle Stallons, abbegayle@thecreativecoast.org