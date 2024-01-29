The Creative Coast is Hiring for Internships Immediately

We’re seeking entry-level event marketing interns who can join our team in the Savannah area immediately !

NOTE: We are currently planning our GRIT Conference, set to take place February 29th – March 1st at the Savannah Civic Center. This position will involve both promoting the event and assisting during the conference.

The apprenticeship is a paid opportunity and a hybrid role. Interns will be required to come into the office at least once per week and assist with in-person events and programs as they arise. This is a contract position that will involve 15 hours of work per week. As a contract worker, you will be required to track and record your hours as you work.

Specifics About the Role

Interns will support the initiatives, brands, and programs that fall under The Creative Coast (see below for more on us). Day-to-day duties will vary across projects for the semester. Interns will report to the lead program manager.

We’re looking for someone with 0 to 3 years of experience in the following areas. Here’s what to expect with the apprenticeship…

– Attending Creative Coast events to assist with event setup, production, and breakdown.

– Writing web copy, press releases, news stories, social media copy, and more

– Curating and designing newsletter content

– Using and updating WordPress websites

– Keyword research and SEO best practices

– Graphic design

– Social media management

– Photography, videography, and editing

– Campaign marketing for events/programs

– Creating reports on social media, newsletter, and website performance using tools like Buffer Analytics and Google Analytics

– Actively participating in marketing and staff meetings providing solutions and up-to-date information on different projects in progress

We’re looking for interns who possess the below skills, characteristics

A college/university student OR an individual with a bachelor’s or post-graduate degree in marketing, public relations, journalism, or professional communications from an accredited US-based university.

You’re seeking marketing/communications experience or have up to 3 years of experience



You’re a self-starter who is motivated to work hard and celebrate wins

You take pride in your work and have fun doing it

You display a continual learning pattern and a desire to broaden your marketing and communications skills

You possess a collaborative attitude and celebrate your teammates’ wins just as much as your own

When it comes to both internal and external communications, you write with attention to detail, clearly, and compellingly

You’re willing to do the research to understand your audience and get the facts straight

You enjoy the excitement of working on multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced environment (a.k.a – you’re good at multitasking)

You work with timeliness and prioritization to meet deadlines

You’re passionate about or are keenly interested in writing!

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast was founded in 1997 by the Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA), Chatham County and the City of Savannah to create/foster the creative technology and entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through our activities, we strive to make an economic impact on our community, our city, the region and our state, through the creation of high-wage, high-tech and creative jobs.

Our Mission is to catalyze the innovation economy in Coastal Georgia.

The Creative Coast is here for the entrepreneurial, technology & creative community of the Savannah region. We build and support the creative economy in Savannah through education & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies.

Our brands include…

The Creative Coast (www.thecreativecoast.org)

chooseSAV (www.chooseSAV.com)

The GRIT Conference (www.thegritconference.com)

Coastal Navigator (www.thecoastalnavigator.com)

To learn more about the organizations you will be working with visit, https://saltsav.com/ and https://thecreativecoast.org.

Ready to apply?

Send a cover letter and resume to kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org.