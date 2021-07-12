THE CREATIVE COAST INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

Are you a university student seeking to build your writing and marketing portfolio, make connections, and gain real-world business experience?

In fall 2021, The Creative Coast is seeking student interns, eager to learn and grow in the areas of communications, journalism, and digital media as they relate to innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

Creative Coast Interns will have the opportunity to work in the following areas…

Write two articles per week covering local innovation, startups in the region, entrepreneurial events, and funding opportunities for new businesses.

Work with Director of Programs and Communications to update website(s) with a focus on optimizing SEO

Take photos and videos for news and social media content

Create and curate social media posts

Coordinate and schedule social media posts

Attend The Creative Coast events/programs to cover stories, take photos/videos, and assist with event production

Assist with collecting and reporting on metrics/data from programs and marketing services we offer

Requirements

Applicants should be college students with the ability to work 15-20 hours per week around class schedule. Applicants will need a phone with camera/video capabilities.

Compensation

$15/hour

If you’re interested in learning in a fun, fast-paced environment, apply today by emailing your cover letter and resume to kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org.