The Creative Coast has opened applications for Lunchtime Topic speakers. Lunchtime Topics take place every week on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday from 12pm – 1pm. The program educates the coastal region’s startups, small businesses and professionals by providing a platform for guest speakers to share their experience and wisdom with the local business community.

Speakers typically talk or present anywhere from 20 minutes to 40 minutes and share on a specific subject in their industry. Topics have covered a range of subjects including:

Big Data

Public Speaking

Leadership

Prioritizing Time Effectively

Scaling a Business

Being resilient

Videography Techniques

Marketing

And more

To see a list of past talks visit our Lunchtime Topics online resources page.

Speaking at a Lunchtime Topic is a great way to get your name out in the coastal region, build your credibility, and promote your business/work. Additionally, we record all Lunchtime Topics and post to our site, in our newsletter, and on social media for promotion. If you are interested in speaking or know someone who would be a great fit, please fill out the form below. We will be in touch shortly!

Currently, all Lunchtime Topics are being held online via Zoom. We hope to get back to in-person meetups this year. Stay tuned for updates!

Don’t want to speak, but know someone who would be a great fit? Nominate them.