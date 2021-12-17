The Creative Coast Last-Minute Holiday Gift Guide

Procrastinated on your holiday gifts? You could always blame the supply chain, but we’ll do you one better. Check out The Creative Coast’s recommendations for local shopping so you can support Savannah businesses and creatives — and single-handedly save the holidays.

For the Design Lover

Find home décor and indie designer clothing for both kids and adults at Blank Canvas on 1815 Bull St., which houses the product development and pattern-making studio founded by designer Anna McCraney. Pick up vibrant digitally printed floor mats by local fiber artist Trish Andersen or a wine tote in the brand’s signature Savannah toile. The print, drawn from historic and modern landmarks, makes for the perfect hostess gift from the Hostess City.

For more artisan wares, visit Abode Studios on 2204 Skidaway Road until Dec. 22 for a variety of local makers at your fingertips, including ceramics by Pragmatic Pottery, prints from The Small Creative, and textiles by Moss & Marsh or Daughter Handwovens.

For the Beauty Buff

By year’s end, we could all use a little self-care. At Fern Soapery on 102 E. Liberty St., handcrafted products and soaps made from plant oils and butters come with a full list of ingredients and no plastic packaging. Gift seasonal sets in scents like Sweater Weather or standard offerings from Lavender Eucalyptus to Calming Clarity. You could also pick up coastal-inspired scrubs, salt soaks or a clean beauty spa-at-home kit from Salacia Salts at its flagship location on 208B W. Hall St., open through Dec. 23.

For the Foodie

The Meyer Lemon-infused EVOO at LaTerra Natural Oils on 1520 Bull St. is the perfect seasonal flavor for the gourmet cook in your life (Tuscan Herb and Garlic are other 2021 top sellers). Swing by nearby Henny Penny at 1514 Bull St. for Mexican Mocha Mix or Mulling Spices, and pick up a pound of PERC Holiday Blend coffee beans to complement post-Christmas brunch.

Add a signed copy of “Cheryl Day’s Treasury of Southern Baking” from Back in the Day Bakery, open weekends on 2403 Bull St., or E. Shaver, Bookseller, on 326 Bull St. downtown, and you might be sampling one of Day’s Southern specialties as thanks. Named among the best cookbooks of the year by Eater, Food & Wine and more, the collection of 200 from-scratch recipes celebrates heirloom techniques that date all the way back to Day’s great-great-grandmother, an enslaved pastry cook. While you’re at E. Shaver, pick up the Bon Appétit-featured cookbook “Bress ’n’ Nyam” — a Gullah Geechee phrase meaning “bless and eat” — by sixth-generation farmer Matthew Raiford with local author Amy Paige Condon for recipes that will cover the main course for celebrations through the New Year.

You could also bring the goods yourself with a preorder from Auspicious Baking Co. on 7360 Skidaway Road, available for pickup on Christmas Eve. Authentic German stollen or coconut cream pie, anyone? Your friends and family will be coming back for seconds before they realize you left the shopping until the last second.

