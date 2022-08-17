The Creative Coast is Seeking a GRIT Conference Producer

The Creative Coast is Seeking a Conference Producer!

We are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the mission to catalyze the innovation economy in Coastal Georgia. We build and support the startup and entrepreneurial community in Savannah through educational & social programs and online resources that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. Another arm of what we do is tell stories of new and disruptive entrepreneurship and STEM activity in the region as a means to showcase why Savannah is a great place to live, work, and launch a business.

Our marquee event each year is the GRIT (formerly known as GEEKEND) conference. This conference brings together hackers, hustlers, creatives, gamers and innovators from all over the south east for 48 hours of fun, connections and education. Our last conference, due to COVID, was in 2019 and had @ 650 attendees. The upcoming conference is in the early planning stages for January 26-28, 2023 at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center.

About the Position

The Creative Coast is looking for a Producer to “produce” the GRIT Conference in early 2023. The producer will be involved in all aspects of the conference from the get go…. from ideating on theme, what different speaker tracts we should have, speaker wishlist/outreach/communication, sponsor/vendor research and relationships, marketing, ticket sales, through executing the actual conference.

This person will work closely with the Creative Coast team, board and the GRIT Conference Executive Committee. Note: The executive committee is a team of volunteers committed to delivering an amazing conference. It is made of a marketing lead, a fundraising/sponsorship lead, a programming lead and a volunteer lead. It is led by the Executive Director of the Creative Coast.

Responsibilities include:

Participate as an active member of the executive committee on all things related to programming & marketing.

Programming & Marketing: Ideate on themes/speakers with Executive Committee members Setting the conference schedule and setting up on website Working with venue to allocate conference space Working with Marketing Lead to promote event Creating run of show and “producing” event



Speakers: Creating call for speakers at least three months prior to the conference date Assist with curating conference content based on conference theme/mission Proactively seeking out and contacting potential speakers All speaker communications, including day-of communication with speakers



Sponsorships/Fundraising: Ideate on sponsorship levels, produce sponsorship material. Working with Sponsorships & Fundraising Lead to coordinate VIP Reception Working with Sponsorships & Fundraising Lead to arrange speaker accommodation, if possible



Venue: Working with Executive Committee and Venue to determine specific needs for furniture, equipment, food/beverages, office supplies and other resources. Coordinating where resources are being delivered, facilitate efficient delivery



Volunteers: Work with Co-chair Volunteers to create volunteer assignments based on Executive Team needs



This is a contract position that will start at just a few hours per week and build to near full-time around the time of the conference. You will be required to track and record your hours as you work. Hours will mostly be flexible and the position can be mostly remote with the exception of the event, but, we have a gorgeous office, if you prefer to work on-site.

We Are Looking For Someone…

Who lives in Savannah, GA or the surrounding area

Who Is passionate about bringing innovators and creatives together

Who is knowledgeable about planning and pulling off amazing events

Who is knowledgeable about tools such as social media, wordpress, eventbrite and google docs

Who can work autonomously and meets deadlines

Who asks questions when needed and reaches out to keep teammates informed and updated

Who can function in startup mode and change direction quickly if needed

Who has excellent written and verbal communication skills

Who has a good sense of humor. You’re the right candidate if you like to work hard & have fun 😉

Think This Role Is For You? Here Is How To Apply…