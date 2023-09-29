The Creative Coast is Seeking a Conference Producer!

We are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the mission to catalyze the innovation economy

in Coastal Georgia. We build and support the startup and entrepreneurial community in

Savannah through educational & social programs and online resources that connect and

foster local innovation in both large and small companies. Another arm of what we do is tell

stories of new and disruptive entrepreneurship and STEM activity in the region as a means to

showcase why Savannah is a great place to live, work, and launch a business.

Our marquee event each year is the GRIT conference. This conference brings together

hackers, hustlers, creatives, gamers and innovators from all over the south east for 48 hours

of fun, connections and education. Our 2023 conference had @ 300 attendees – low due to

COVID, this year we hope for 2024. The upcoming conference is in the early planning stages

for February 29-March 1, 2024 at the Savannah Civic Center

About the Position

The Creative Coast is looking for a Producer to “produce” the GRIT Conference in early 2024.

The producer will be involved in all aspects of the conference from the get go…. from ideating

on theme, what different speaker tracts we should have, speaker

wishlist/outreach/communication, sponsor/vendor research and relationships, marketing,

ticket sales, through executing the actual conference.

This person will work closely with the Creative Coast team, board and the GRIT Conference

Advisory Committee. Note: The advisory committee is a team of volunteers committed to

delivering an amazing conference. This committee will focus on program selection,

fundraising, marketing and execution. It is led by the Advisory Director of the Creative Coast.

Responsibilities include:

● Participate as an active member of the Advisory committee on all things related to

programming & marketing.

● Programming & Marketing:

○ Ideate on themes/speakers with Advisory Committee members

○ Setting the conference schedule and managing updates on the website

○ Working with venue to allocate conference space

○ Working with Marketing Lead to promote event

○ Creating run of show and “producing” event

Speakers:

○ Creating call for speakers at least three months prior to the conference date

○ Assist with curating conference content based on conference theme/mission

○ Proactively seeking out and contacting potential speakers

○ All speaker communications, including day-of communication with speakers

○ Create a speaker’s guide

Sponsorships/Fundraising:

○ Ideate on sponsorship levels, produce sponsorship material.

○ Working with Sponsorships & Fundraising Lead to coordinate VIP Reception

○ Working with Sponsorships & Fundraising Lead to arrange speaker

accommodation, if possible

Venue:

○ Working with Advisory Committee and Venue to determine specific needs for

furniture, equipment, food/beverages, office supplies and other resources.

○ Coordinating where resources are being delivered, facilitate efficient delivery

Volunteers:

○ Find, train and manage volunteers.

This is a contract position that will start at just a few hours per week and build to near full-time

around the time of the conference. You will be required to track and record your hours as you

work. Hours will mostly be flexible and the position can be mostly remote with the exception

of the event, but, we have a gorgeous office, if you prefer to work on-site.

We Are Looking For Someone…

● Who lives in Savannah, GA or the surrounding area

● Who Is passionate about bringing innovators and creatives together

● Who is knowledgeable about planning and pulling off amazing events

● Who is knowledgeable about tools such as social media, wordpress, eventbrite and

google docs

● Who can work autonomously and meets deadlines

● Who asks questions when needed and reaches out to keep teammates informed

and updated

● Who can function in startup mode and change direction quickly if needed

● Who has excellent written and verbal communication skills

● Who has a good sense of humor. You’re the right candidate if you like to work hard & have fun 😉

Think This Role Is For You? Here Is How To Apply…

Please submit your resume to jen@thecreativecoast.org.