The Creative Coast is Seeking a Conference Producer!
We are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the mission to catalyze the innovation economy
in Coastal Georgia. We build and support the startup and entrepreneurial community in
Savannah through educational & social programs and online resources that connect and
foster local innovation in both large and small companies. Another arm of what we do is tell
stories of new and disruptive entrepreneurship and STEM activity in the region as a means to
showcase why Savannah is a great place to live, work, and launch a business.
Our marquee event each year is the GRIT conference. This conference brings together
hackers, hustlers, creatives, gamers and innovators from all over the south east for 48 hours
of fun, connections and education. Our 2023 conference had @ 300 attendees – low due to
COVID, this year we hope for 2024. The upcoming conference is in the early planning stages
for February 29-March 1, 2024 at the Savannah Civic Center
About the Position
The Creative Coast is looking for a Producer to “produce” the GRIT Conference in early 2024.
The producer will be involved in all aspects of the conference from the get go…. from ideating
on theme, what different speaker tracts we should have, speaker
wishlist/outreach/communication, sponsor/vendor research and relationships, marketing,
ticket sales, through executing the actual conference.
This person will work closely with the Creative Coast team, board and the GRIT Conference
Advisory Committee. Note: The advisory committee is a team of volunteers committed to
delivering an amazing conference. This committee will focus on program selection,
fundraising, marketing and execution. It is led by the Advisory Director of the Creative Coast.
Responsibilities include:
● Participate as an active member of the Advisory committee on all things related to
programming & marketing.
● Programming & Marketing:
○ Ideate on themes/speakers with Advisory Committee members
○ Setting the conference schedule and managing updates on the website
○ Working with venue to allocate conference space
○ Working with Marketing Lead to promote event
○ Creating run of show and “producing” event
Speakers:
○ Creating call for speakers at least three months prior to the conference date
○ Assist with curating conference content based on conference theme/mission
○ Proactively seeking out and contacting potential speakers
○ All speaker communications, including day-of communication with speakers
○ Create a speaker’s guide
Sponsorships/Fundraising:
○ Ideate on sponsorship levels, produce sponsorship material.
○ Working with Sponsorships & Fundraising Lead to coordinate VIP Reception
○ Working with Sponsorships & Fundraising Lead to arrange speaker
accommodation, if possible
Venue:
○ Working with Advisory Committee and Venue to determine specific needs for
furniture, equipment, food/beverages, office supplies and other resources.
○ Coordinating where resources are being delivered, facilitate efficient delivery
Volunteers:
○ Find, train and manage volunteers.
This is a contract position that will start at just a few hours per week and build to near full-time
around the time of the conference. You will be required to track and record your hours as you
work. Hours will mostly be flexible and the position can be mostly remote with the exception
of the event, but, we have a gorgeous office, if you prefer to work on-site.
We Are Looking For Someone…
● Who lives in Savannah, GA or the surrounding area
● Who Is passionate about bringing innovators and creatives together
● Who is knowledgeable about planning and pulling off amazing events
● Who is knowledgeable about tools such as social media, wordpress, eventbrite and
google docs
● Who can work autonomously and meets deadlines
● Who asks questions when needed and reaches out to keep teammates informed
and updated
● Who can function in startup mode and change direction quickly if needed
● Who has excellent written and verbal communication skills
● Who has a good sense of humor. You’re the right candidate if you like to work hard & have fun 😉
Think This Role Is For You? Here Is How To Apply…
Please submit your resume to jen@thecreativecoast.org.