The Creative Coast is Searching for a Writer!

The Creative Coast is Seeking a Writer!

We are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the mission to catalyze the innovation economy in Coastal Georgia. We build and support the startup and entrepreneurial community in Savannah through educational & social programs and online resources that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. Another arm of what we do is tell stories of new and disruptive entrepreneurship and STEM activity in the region as a means to showcase why Savannah is a great place to live, work, and launch a business.

About the Position

The Creative Coast is looking for a writer to help with blog posts and web copy for our websites: www.thecreativecoast.org, www.choosesav.com, and a new brand we are launching in 2023. The position requires writing assignments that involve researching subjects, conducting interviews, and writing profiles.

This is a contract position that will involve at least 10-20 hours of work per week. You will be required to track and record your hours as you work. Hours will mostly be flexible and the position will mostly be remote with the exception of attending events to cover stories. This position pays $15 per hour.

We Are Looking For Someone…

Who lives in Savannah, GA or the surrounding area

Who enjoys writing

With clear written communication skills and attention to detail

Who researches and interviews subject matter thoroughly in order to get the facts straight and the story accurate

Who possesses the ability to follow the established brand voice and writing guidelines

Who can work autonomously and meets deadlines

Who asks questions when needed and reaches out to keep teammates informed and updated

Who can function in startup mode and change direction quickly if needed

Who can adapt their writing style to different projects as needed

Who has a good sense of humor. You’re the right candidate if you like to have fun 😉

Think This Role Is For You? Here Is How To Apply…

Please submit your resume to Kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org .

Rather than a cover letter, we require applicants to share an example of their ability to write clearly and compellingly. Please submit or complete the following:

Share an existing writing sample of a profile story you conducted. This should include quotes showcasing where you interviewed the subject matter.

OR

Please provide a 300-500 word article telling us about an entrepreneurial/innovative event happening soon (e.g. – tech conference, clean energy event, cybersecurity workshop, etc.), an exciting new company that has launched, or an opportunity for entrepreneurs (e.g. – grants, business pitch competition, etc.). You do not need to interview subjects for this and none of these have to be in Savannah. However, if you can find a local event, company, or opportunity to feature, even better!

(Check out our website at https://thecreativecoast.org/category/goodnews/ for examples of what we write.)