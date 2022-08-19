The Creative Coast is Hiring for a Bridge Fund Program Director

The Creative Coast is Seeking a Program Director for the Bridge Fund.

We are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the mission to catalyze the innovation economy in Coastal Georgia. We build and support the startup and entrepreneurial community in Savannah through educational & social programs and online resources that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies.

In fall of 2019, the Creative Coast and our partners were awarded a grant from the Federal Government through the “Regional Innovation Strategies” Program to launch an early stage venture fund for high growth potential businesses in Coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Due to COVID, the Creative Coast filed an extension to delay the launch of the program, and we are now getting ready to kick it off.

About the Position

The Creative Coast is looking for a Program Director to lead this effort. The Program Director will be involved in all aspects of the fund from the get go…. from corporate formation, helping formulate investment thesis, working with partners on marketing to both investors and startups, identifying and cultivating investor relations, identifying and cultivating startup relations, doing the first level of due diligence and reporting on potential investments.

This person will work closely with the Creative Coast team, the Fund Manager (an experienced venture fund manager – remote) and the Bridge Fund Board. Note: The Bridge Fund Board will be made up of a mixture of investors and our partners in the grant, which include legal and financial advisors. The Board will initially be led by the Executive Director of the Creative Coast.

Major Responsibilities:

Identify, manage and cultivate relationships with investors, prospective business advisors/partners, CEOs, and community technology leaders to promote market outreach and business development.

Identify, evaluate and assess business potential of applicant startup companies and provide recommendations for investment. Do early stage due diligence.

Advise portofolio companies in strategic areas (business operations, fundraising, marketing, etc.) that foster their development and encourage growth

Identify and/or develop resources to cultivate and assist portfolio companies and applicants (including delivery of entrepreneurial programs/events that promote business development & growth).

Serve as Bridge Fund representative and portfolio company advocate for awards, conferences, and recognition.

Perform other related duties as assigned.

This is a salaried position. Salary will consist of a base salary (similar to that of a first time fund manager), with a percent of the “carry.” If this sounds cryptic, you are probably not a fit for the role. Hours will be flexible and the position can be hybrid with some time spent in our gorgeous office and some time remote. Some regional travel required. And must have the ability to attend evening or weekend events on occasion.

We Are Looking For Someone…

Who lives in Savannah, GA or the surrounding area

Who Is passionate about bringing innovators and creatives together

Who is knowledgeable about startups and investing capital

Who can work autonomously and meets deadlines

Who asks questions when needed and reaches out to keep teammates informed and updated

Who can function in startup mode and change direction quickly if needed

Who has excellent written and verbal communication skills

Who has a good sense of humor. You’re the right candidate if you like to work hard & have fun 😉

Think This Role Is For You? Here Is How To Apply…