The Creative Coast Announces November 9th SHE HUSTLES Keynote and Panelists

Savannah, GA (October 31, 2023) – SHE HUSTLES is a Creative Coast tri-annual event, during

which Savannah’s women entrepreneurs and leaders connect, learn, and inspire. The Creative

Coast is excited to again partner with Savannah SCORE for the upcoming SHE HUSTLES event,

which is set to take place on Thursday, November 9th, at The Clyde Venue (223 Martin Luther

King Jr. Blvd.) from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm.

Media personality Rennee LaSalle will emcee the upcoming SHE HUSTLES. LaSalle will lend her

energetic voice to the evening to guide attendees from the inspirational keynote speaker to the

panel discussion, which is made up of Savannah women who are paving the way in their

industries. The evening will conclude with a raffle drawing featuring prizes from women-owned

businesses.

Marianne Ganem-Poppell, Owner of Savannah Master Calendar, will be the keynote speaker.

Ganem-Poppell, who also owns and operates Simply Savannah Marketing and Savannah VIP, will

share her story of entrepreneurship during the evening conference. Ganem-Poppell has a history

of service in the community and currently works as the Program Coordinator at the local Women’s

Business Center (WBC) of Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE).

During the panel discussion, panelists will share their journeys of being leaders and

entrepreneurs in the community. The authentic discussion will highlight their testimonies and the

lessons they’ve learned and grown from in the business world. Panelists include…

● Alia Freeman, Author & Owner of Divine Allure Salon and Spa (Panel Moderator)

● Jessica Belfry, Entrepreneur & Co-Founder of Rooted In Savannah

● Melanie DeFilippis, Founder and CEO of Leto Maternal Health

● Victoria Saxton, President & CEO of the Small Business Assistance Corporation

SHE HUSTLES is made possible by wonderful sponsors and local volunteers. The Savannah

Economic Development Authority is an annual platinum sponsor of SHE HUSTLES. Wells Fargo

is also a generous sponsor of the upcoming event. Both entities have been greatly supportive of

the SHE HUSTLES community and have continually supported the event over the last several

years.

The doors will open at 5:30pm for a short reception with a wine bar and hors d’oeuvres followed

by the event kick-off at 6:00pm. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online, in advance only, at

https://thecreativecoast.org/programs/shehustles/. Creative Coast Members receive 50% off

their ticket price. Email kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org with inquiries about the event and for

sponsorship opportunities.

###

About SCORE Savannah

SCORE is the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring and educational services for

aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners. Savannah SCORE is one of the nation’s top

SCORE chapters. In 2019, the chapter was named SCORE’s “Mid-Market Chapter of the Year”. In

2021, the chapter received SCORE’s award as “Outstanding Chapter for Community Partnerships”.

And in 2020, Savannah was designated as a SCORE Diamond Level Chapter, an honor achieved by

less than 10% of SCORE’s 245 chapters across the United States. In 2021, the chapter helped

establish 237 new local businesses and 1,100 new local jobs. https://savannah.score.org

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast is a 501(c)3 non-profit supported by the Savannah Economic Development

Authority, the City of Savannah, the Georgia Southern Business Innovation Group, and the

Advanced Technology Development Center. The Creative Coast is here for the entrepreneurial,

technology, & creative community of the Savannah region. We build and support the creative

economy in Savannah through education & social programs that connect and foster local

innovation in both large and small companies. To learn more, visit www.thecreativecoast.org.