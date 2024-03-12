The Creative Coast Announces March 26th SHE HUSTLES Keynote and Panelists

Learn more about SHE HUSTLES and purchase tickets here.

Savannah, GA (March 12, 2024) – SHE HUSTLES is a Creative Coast tri-annual event during which Savannah’s women entrepreneurs and leaders connect, learn, and inspire. The event features an inspiring keynote speaker who shares her journey to leadership and a panel discussion with women founders who are paving the way in their industries. The next SHE HUSTLES is set to take place on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm at The Clyde Venue.

Media personality Rennee LaSalle will emcee the upcoming SHE HUSTLES. LaSalle will lend her energetic voice to the evening to

guide attendees from the inspirational keynote speaker to the panel discussion. The evening will conclude with a raffle drawing featuring prizes purchased from women-owned businesses.

Alicia Johnson, Executive Director of Step Up Savannah, will be the keynote speaker. As the first African American and native

Savannahian executive director of Step Up Savannah, Johnson spearheads economic inclusion in the Southeast Region. Her rich career includes pioneering roles in public and private sectors, earning her statewide and national recognition as an economic inclusion leader. Notably, she chairs the mayor’s Racial Equity and Leadership Taskforce, is a Prosperity Now Community Champion, is a member of the National Invest Health Community Advisory Panel, is a National League of Cities Southern City Leader, and was recently appointed a Southern Economic Advancement Project Policy Entrepreneur leader.

The panelists will share in an authentic discussion that highlights their testimonies and the lessons they have learned through leading as entrepreneurs. Panelists include…

Christine Sugrue, Conference Producer (Panel Moderator)

Kayla Williams, Entrepreneur

Natalia Sanchez, Founder and Director of International Relations at ATCargo Logistics

Megan Kranzler, Brand Experience Designer and Founder of Olive Ridley Studios

Sheena Allen, Owner and Founder of The Firm Savannah & CEO of Stripes Etc.

The doors will open at 5:30 pm for a short reception and networking followed by the event kick-off at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $30 and include two free drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets can be purchased online, in advance only at https://thecreativecoast.org/ programs/shehustles/. Creative Coast Members receive 50% off their ticket price by using a code previously emailed to them. This event typically sells out so those interested in attending are encouraged to buy tickets early!

SHE HUSTLES is made possible by generous sponsors including annual platinum sponsor the Savannah Economic Development Authority as well as The Elan Preparatory Institute of Esthetics. Please email kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org with inquiries about the event and regarding sponsorship opportunities.