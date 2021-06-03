Building authentic, lasting business relationships is a skill, and a lot of it lies in the follow-up. Nobody understands this more than hospitality specialist and sales marketer Jana-DeVoe Biggins.

Jana DeVoe-Biggins has 20 years of proven experience in hospitality and sales marketing and possess a comprehensive background in hospitality management, logistics, sales coordination and human resources derived from domestic operations in Savannah, Georgia. She also has extensive knowledge in sales coordination, and staff development. Jana is the Sales and Marketing Director for Holiday Inn Historic in Savannah, Georgia and the CEO and founder of Oh So Social Tours, a heritage tour and travel company headquartered in Savannah, Ga.

