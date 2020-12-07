Santa’s Pantry is in their final push to raise $20,000 for families in need of food over the holiday break, and you can help in a BIG way.

The Collins Quarters, a local Savannah cafe and restaurant located in downtown Savannah, will be matching donations up to $5,000 all week long!

The Collins Quarter posted this message on social media…

Approximately 66% of Savannah Chatham County Public School System students are economically disadvantaged, which means more than half our population will struggle during these weeks. We know these numbers are skyrocketing in the face of Covid. Santa’s Pantry operates in partnership with Tech SAV to fill this food gap. Last year they delivered over 1,000 bags of food, each with at least 18 meals. The goal this year is to raise $20,000. The need is greater due to Covid economic impacts, and two of the community’s long standing free pantries closing their doors for the rest of the year. We are calling on you to help us help the community. Every little bit helps and $20 can feed a family for a week.

Stop by The Collins Quarter all week long – while you’re there, purchase a cup of coffee or a meal…it’s delicious and you’ll be supporting small business! – and donate to Santa’s Pantry. The Collins Quarter is located at 151 Bull Street in Savannah.

For more info on Santa’ Pantry, please visit their page here.

To learn about The Collins Quarter, visit their website here.