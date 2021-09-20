The Advanced Technology Development Center Announces its Startup Graduating Class of 2021

NEWS PROVIDED BY GEORGIA TECH

Ten companies included in incubator graduating class.

ATLANTA (Sept. 9, 2021) — The Advanced Technology Development Center, Georgia’s technology incubator, announced today that 10 startups will graduate from the program’s top-tier Signature portfolio.

The 2021 class marks four significant milestones for Georgia Tech’s ATDC. The 10 startups constitute tone of the largest graduating classes in ATDC’s 41-year history. They also bring the total number of graduating startups to more than 200 companies.

One of the graduating companies, FIXD, launched in 2014 by Georgia Tech students, joined CREATE-X, a Georgia Tech entrepreneurship program for undergraduates. After completing that curriculum, the company was accepted into VentureLab, Georgia Tech’s commercialization incubator, before coming to ATDC.

Finally, this year’s class includes the first graduate from Macon, Georgia, LBA Ware, a financial technology startup.

“This is an amazing class, representing a broad range of industries in financial technology, manufacturing, sensors, ecommerce, artificial intelligence, and information security,” said Frank Tighe, ATDC’s lead entrepreneur-in-residence. “We are extremely proud of the ATDC Class of 2021 and all of their achievements.”

The ATDC Class of 2021 will be honored October 23 in a special ceremony being held on the Georgia Tech campus. The class includes:

Codoxo: Artificial Intelligence solutions that help healthcare companies and agencies identify problems and act quickly to control costs.

FivePoint Payments: Provides county and municipal governments with custom integrated payment solutions for web, point of sale, and beyond.

FIXD: Helps motorists understand their car problems in plain English .

Kobiton: Kobiton accelerates delivery and testing of mobile apps by offering manual and automated testing on real devices, in the cloud or on-site.

LBA Ware: Software that automates the lending process to improve efficiency.

Mile Auto: Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile auto insurance company that uses patented computer vision technologies to help low-mileage drivers save money.

Quantum: Quantum Wireless develops, owns, and operates commercial wireless infrastructure solutions that provide cellular and data connectivity in both indoor and outdoor environments.

Safely: Trustworthy and safe Airbnb and HomeAway rentals through risk scoring, guest verification, and insurance.

Verusen: Verusen’s Artificial Intelligence platform harmonizes materials data and predicts inventory in the supply chain.

Volantio: Dynamic revenue optimization for the travel industry.

Collectively, the ATDC Class of 2021 has raised more than $61.59 million in capital from investors.

Companies in the ATDC Signature portfolio are those deemed most ready for long-term growth and success. ATDC Signature is a rigorous, metrics-driven, and milestones-based program for companies with transformative products.

To graduate from ATDC Signature, startups must meet several milestones, including annualized revenue of at least $1 million, an identified scalable business model, and the ability to finance growth.

About the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC)

The Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), a program of the Georgia Institute of Technology, is the state of Georgia’s technology startup incubator. Founded in 1980 by the Georgia General Assembly, which funds it each year, ATDC’s mission is to work with entrepreneurs in Georgia to help them learn, launch, scale, and succeed in the creation of viable, disruptive technology companies. Since its founding, ATDC has grown to become one of the longest running and most successful university-affiliated incubators in the United States, with its graduate startup companies raising $3 billion in investment financing and generating more than $12 billion in revenue in the state of Georgia. To learn more, visit atdc.org.