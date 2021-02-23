As a professional and/or entrepreneur, you’ve got the weighty responsibility (aka opportunity!) of finding ways to position your business as an industry leader. One of the best ways to do this, especially in this digital age, is through events. By utilizing creative and strategic programming, events — whether virtual or not — have the power to strengthen your business’ community and industry impact. Over nearly a decade of working with corporate clients, Events by AW has identified a dependable method to developing event programming that has measurable, lasting impact, versus one that merely “gets the job done.” By focusing on just 4 specific pillars, crafting effective event programming becomes much easier than you might think.

<noscript><iframe title="The 4 Pillars of Creating Impactful Event Programming | Aysia Woods of Events by AW" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_N9ufZWhFV0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

About Aysia:

Aysia Woods is the founder and principal of Events by AW, a corporate event consultancy. She is a creator by nature, entrepreneur by heart, and anthropologist by training. People have been the common thread of her seemingly disparate passions since childhood. Fast forward through organizing business conferences for 350+ attendees, working at publications and cultural institutions, and a solid dose of international adventure, Aysia developed a niche for thoughtfully connecting people and creating moments. In 2015, she founded Events by AW. Prior to full-time entrepreneurship, Aysia’s past professional experience includes positions at The Phillips Collection, Exhibits Development Group, Washington Life Magazine, and The George Washington University. She has a B.A. in Sociocultural Anthropology from The George Washington University in Washington, DC and is currently pursuing her M.A. from her alma mater in Entrepreneurship and Management Leadership. She currently lives in sunny Savannah, Georgia.Aysia frequently mentors and volunteers with GW Women in Business, which is affiliated with United Women in Business, enjoys participating in speaking engagements, and is developing other entrepreneurial pursuits related to hospitality, community-building, and lifestyle.

Learn more about Events by AW: https://eventsbyaw.com

Visit Aysia’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aysiawoods/