The 2023 GSV Cup for Ed Tech Startups is Now Accepting Applications

The GSV Cup is known as the world’s largest pitch competition for “Pre-K to Gray” educational technology startups. They’re currently accepting applications for the ‘23 year through September 30, 2022. This competition is for pre-seed and seed stage startups focused on the future of learning or skills, to compete for $1M in cash and prizes.

Applicants are evaluated by leading global venture capital firms.

Select finalists participate at the ASU+GSV summit next April as one of the “Elite 200”. Find out more about the application process.

About the ASU + GSV Summit

Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual ASU+ GSV Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. Our north star is that ALL people have equal access to the future.