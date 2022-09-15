The 2023 GSV Cup for Ed Tech Startups is Now Accepting Applications

By Bradley Mullis | September 15, 2022

Compete to win $1 million for your startup!

The GSV Cup is known as the world’s largest pitch competition for “Pre-K to Gray” educational technology startups. They’re currently accepting applications for the ‘23 year through September 30, 2022. This competition is for pre-seed and seed stage startups focused on the future of learning or skills, to compete for $1M in cash and prizes

Applicants are evaluated by leading global venture capital firms. 

Select finalists participate at the ASU+GSV summit next April as one of the “Elite 200”. Find out more about the application process.

About the ASU + GSV Summit

Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual ASU+ GSV Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. Our north star is that ALL people have equal access to the future.

About Bradley Mullis