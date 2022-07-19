Terrence Louk of the Coastal Area District Development Authority to Speak at July Buy Local Luncheon

SAVANNAH, GA (July 14, 2022) — Buy Local Savannah will host its monthly luncheon on Thursday, July 28 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at Carey Hilliard’s, located at 11111 Abercorn Street in Savannah. This month’s guest speaker is Terrence Louk, CEO of the Coastal Area District Development Authority (CADDA). Louk will speak on CADDA’s role in supporting small businesses as a nonprofit lender.

Louk has worked in economic development and commercial lending for a decade. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in finance from Youngstown State University. Louk completed the National Development Council’s Economic Development Financial Profession Certification (EDFP) in 2016 and the Council of Development Finance Agencies’ Development Finance Certified Professional (DFCP) Program in December 2019.

“Providing support to local businesses is at the heart of Buy Local, which makes the Coastal Area District Development Authority an ideal partner for our members,” said Michelle Rouzer, 2022 President of Buy Local Savannah. “We are excited to learn about the opportunities and assistance CADDA can offer to help our members grow and succeed.”

Luncheon tickets are $25 for Buy Local members and $40 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buylocalsavannah.com/luncheon- registration.

About Buy Local Savannah

Buy Local’s mission is to support independent, locally owned and operated businesses in the greater Chatham County area, to maintain our unique community character, provide continuing opportunities for entrepreneurs, build our community economic strength and prevent the displacement of community-based businesses by national and global entities. Buy Local hosts a luncheon on the fourth Thursday of every month from January through October. To learn more about Buy Local and membership, visit buylocalsavannah.com.