Techstars Startup Weekend Returns to Beaufort this Spring ft. A “Shark-Tank” Pitch Competition for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Beaufort, SC (February 10, 2023) – Get ready for the ultimate entrepreneurial experience! The Beaufort Digital Corridor is bringing Techstars Startup Weekend back to Beaufort on March 24th-26th, 2023, at 1100 Boundary Street. The three-day event will offer a rare opportunity to pitch your startup idea to a panel of judges, network with like-minded entrepreneurs, attend workshops, and receive mentorship from tech industry experts. You don’t need any prior experience in tech or startups, just a collaborative spirit and a passion for entrepreneurship!

Kick off the weekend with a keynote by Chris Heivly, the co-founder of MapQuest and serial entrepreneur. Over the course of three days, participants will learn how to create lean canvas business plans, validate their ideas, and refine their pitches. On finale night, Mayor Stephen Murray will host a Lowcountry Supper for all attendees, followed by the much-anticipated pitch competition, where participants will have the chance to win $10,000 in prizes including a business starter kit sponsored by AlphaGraphics and a 1-year office space membership at the Beaufort Digital Corridor.

The judges panel comprises of well-known names in the startup space, including Ernest Andrade – Executive Director of Charleston Digital Corridor, Jessica Brewer – Founder & CEO of 3Together, Annis Lyles – 26+ Years Marketing Executive of The Coca-Cola Company, David Mendez – Early Stage Technology Venture Capitalist of Good Growth Capital, and David Nelems – CEO of Don Ryan Center for Innovation.

Techstars Startup Weekend Beaufort is open to anyone with an interest in technology and entrepreneurship, whether you’re a student, seasoned entrepreneur, or simply someone with a great idea. This event is an opportunity to learn, network, and grow.

Tristan Luikey, a participant in Beaufort’s inaugural Startup Weekend, says “It was such an informative and fun experience. I not only gained valuable knowledge about starting my own business, but also made connections with like-minded entrepreneurs. I highly recommend it to anyone interested in entrepreneurship.”

Please note, this event is open to participants who are 18 years or older. Whether you’re a student, a seasoned entrepreneur, or simply someone with a great idea, this event is an opportunity to learn, network, and grow.

Secure your ticket now, starting at $25 per participant, with a limited number of free tickets available for college students. Sign-up to attend today at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 517996350027.

For more information, visit beaufortdigital.com or contact [email protected]. Get ready to bring your A-game and enter the “Shark-Tank” at Techstars Startup Weekend in Beaufort!