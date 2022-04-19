Techstars Startup Weekend is coming to Beaufort, SC

JESS O’BRIEN FOR THE BEAUFORT DIGITAL CORRIDOR

Hosted by Beaufort Digital Corridor April 29 – May 1, 2022

BEAUFORT, SC – April 15, 2022 – The Beaufort Digital Corridor is hosting the City of Beaufort’s first Startup Weekend during the last weekend in April. Startup Weekend is a 54-hour event where anyone –- developers, designers, business developers, marketers, teachers, students, and everyone in between –- can come together to pitch an idea and launch a business, all in one weekend. It is a great opportunity to test startup ideas, meet potential co-founders, build the entrepreneurial community in Beaufort, and even launch your next startup! Feel free to check out this video for more information.

This inaugural event will take place on April 29 – May 1 in the new South Coast Cyber Center, 1100 Boundary St., Beaufort. Tickets are available for purchase starting at $10 for observers and $30 for participants. https://event.techstars.com/event/goX1RLOnho

Over the course of the weekend, participants will brainstorm startup ideas, form teams, and compete to win prizes that may help them launch the startups they create during the weekend. Local judges include Dick Stewart, Beaufort’s very own serial entrepreneur and investor, and Jason Loia, a seasoned tech executive with 20 years of start-up experience in the Silicon Valley.

“I’m excited for our very first Techstars Startup Weekend in Beaufort at the end of this month,” said Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray, who is on the board of the Beaufort Digital Corridor. “Our steering committee at the Beaufort Digital Corridor has been working hard to make sure our inaugural event is one for the history books. We hope anyone with an interest in entrepreneurship, regardless of their experience level, will join us for a fun weekend in Beaufort.”

The lead organizer for the event is fellow board member of the Beaufort Digital Corridor, Rich Conte. “I’ve been fortunate to participate in and organize Startup Weekend events and they are an incredible opportunity to empower potential entrepreneurs in the community,” said Conte. “For participants, it’s a great way to connect and collaborate with others and to learn the fundamentals of starting a technology business.”

This event has gained the attention of global partners such as Google for Startups and GoDaddy, in addition to local sponsors including Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation in partnership with the Beaufort Digital Corridor, Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce, City of Beaufort, CytoSPAR, Design Doc, New South Shirts, Upcycle Holdings, Charleston Digital Corridor, and South Coast Cyber Center.

Learn more or sign-up to attend here: https://event.techstars.com/event/goX1RLOnho.

About Techstars Startup Weekend

Learn how to think, work, and build like a startup. In 54 thrilling hours. Techstars Startup Weekend is an exciting and immersive foray into the world of startups. Over an action-packed three days, you’ll meet the very best mentors, investors, co-founders and sponsors to show you how to get more done faster – and, maybe even start that business.

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas–-entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,400 companies with a combined market cap of more than $204B. www.techstars.com

About Beaufort Digital Corridor

The Beaufort Digital Corridor (BDC) is a 501(c)(6) community-sourced tech incubator focused on creating a business, education, and attractive social environment for tech entrepreneurs and tech-related companies. The BDC provides training programs that help build an educated workforce and funnel students into higher education pathways and is a partner of the South Coast Cyber Center. www.beaufortdigital.com

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.