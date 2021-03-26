TCU Founder Elbi Elm (Image provided by The Culturist Union)

The Culturist Union (TCU) is now accepting applications from the coastal region’s talent pool of Black artisans and entrepreneurs offering handcrafted goods to be sold in TCU’s storefront location. The new marketplace will feature an array of high-quality-handcrafted products made locally. Service-based companies should also apply to promote business offerings in the storefront.

TCU aims to help those who are underserved, ignored, and given less opportunity to make their presence and their passions known to the world. The company is currently crowdfunding to build a coffeehouse that will serve as the retail space as well as a business incubator with a focus on the artistic and social empowerment of black creators.

Applications will be considered and selected by the TCU team in a process based on community impact, quality of business, and products/services. The application submission requires a non-refundable, $25 application fee. The application deadline is May 15, 2021.

Click the link below to be redirected to the vendor application:

https://www.theculturistunion.com/vendor-application?mc_cid=1bd9eb6530&mc_eid=480e975e67

