Take-Pause is Hiring for a Remote Virtual Reality Unity Developer with Database Experience
Hiring freelancer for project:
Virtual Reality Unity Developer with database experience
Job Overview:
Take-Pause is seeking a Unity virtual reality developer to work on a short project. Candidate will work on their own to enable locally recorded data in the G2-4K Pico headset. This will then when the headset is online will be recorded to a back-end database. Candidate must be self-motivated, an effective communicator, and have agile thinking.
Responsibilities:
Develop, test, and execute in VR the above requirement. Incorporate the new code seamlessly into the current code. Troubleshooting code and fixing bugs.
Qualifications:
Minimum of 2 years experience designing, creating, and debugging levels and writing/debugging code related to development.
Experience and proficiency with the Unity engine and XR SDK’s
C# coding experience
Strong analytical, artistic, and technical skills.
Ability to work as part of a team.
Ability to solve complex software and coding issues.
Job Type:
Project
Experience:
Virtual Reality Development: 2 years (Required)
Unity: 2 years (Required)
Work Location:
Remote
Company’s website:
Email your resume and qualifications to dumeetha@take-pause.com.