Take-Pause is Hiring for a Remote Virtual Reality Unity Developer with Database Experience

By The Creative Coast | December 1, 2021

Hiring freelancer for project:
Virtual Reality Unity Developer with database experience

Job Overview:
Take-Pause is seeking a Unity virtual reality developer to work on a short project. Candidate will work on their own to enable locally recorded data in the G2-4K Pico headset. This will then when the headset is online will be recorded to a back-end database. Candidate must be self-motivated, an effective communicator, and have agile thinking.

Responsibilities:
Develop, test, and execute in VR the above requirement. Incorporate the new code seamlessly into the current code. Troubleshooting code and fixing bugs.

Qualifications:
Minimum of 2 years experience designing, creating, and debugging levels and writing/debugging code related to development.
Experience and proficiency with the Unity engine and XR SDK’s
C# coding experience
Strong analytical, artistic, and technical skills.
Ability to work as part of a team.
Ability to solve complex software and coding issues.

Job Type:

Project

Experience:
Virtual Reality Development: 2 years (Required)

Unity: 2 years (Required)

Work Location:
Remote

Company’s website:

www.take-pause.com

Email your resume and qualifications to dumeetha@take-pause.com.

