Take-Pause is Hiring for a Remote Virtual Reality Unity Developer with Database Experience

Hiring freelancer for project:

Virtual Reality Unity Developer with database experience

Job Overview:

Take-Pause is seeking a Unity virtual reality developer to work on a short project. Candidate will work on their own to enable locally recorded data in the G2-4K Pico headset. This will then when the headset is online will be recorded to a back-end database. Candidate must be self-motivated, an effective communicator, and have agile thinking.

Responsibilities:

Develop, test, and execute in VR the above requirement. Incorporate the new code seamlessly into the current code. Troubleshooting code and fixing bugs.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 2 years experience designing, creating, and debugging levels and writing/debugging code related to development.

Experience and proficiency with the Unity engine and XR SDK’s

C# coding experience

Strong analytical, artistic, and technical skills.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Ability to solve complex software and coding issues.

Job Type:

Project

Experience:

Virtual Reality Development: 2 years (Required)

Unity: 2 years (Required)

Work Location:

Remote

Company’s website:

www.take-pause.com

Email your resume and qualifications to dumeetha@take-pause.com.