The Technology Association of Georgia’s (TAG) two-day Georgia Technology Summit will take place online this year on April 28-29. The annual event offers an opportunity for prominent technology, business and thought leaders to connect around trending topics as they relate to technology and innovation.

TAG hosts the event to connect area innovators and keep Georgia’s tech community on the forefront of disrupting technologies and trends. With over 1, 200 attendees and 300+ companies in attendance, the event will offer a technology showcase, state of the industry report, 12 content sessions, two keynotes talks, and an Impact Award.

This year’s Keynote speakers are Robyn Benincasa, Founder and CEO of World Class Teams and Founder of Project Athena, and Craig Neeb, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer of NASCAR. To see the full agenda, click here.

HOW TO ATTEND?

Registration Opens February 1, 2021

Early-Bird Registration

TAG Member: $20 | Non-Member: $40

Valid until 2/26/20 at 11:59PM EST



Regular Registration

TAG Member: $35 | Non-Member: $50

About TAG:

TAG’s mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia’s technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational pillars TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

Get your tickets here: https://www.tagsummit.com