TAG’s Fintech South Returns In-Person, June 14 – 15, 2022

Region’s Largest Fintech Conference Focuses on Revolution, Responsibility and Opportunity

ATLANTA (May 12, 2022) – Fintech South, the southeast’s largest event dedicated to financial innovation, returns in person after two years on the virtual stage. In its fifth year, the event will take place on June 14 and June 15 at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta. Focusing on Revolution, Responsibility and Opportunity, the conference will feature nine 90-minute deep dive tracks.

Produced by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), Fintech South is a global exchange of insights, innovations and trends fueling tomorrow’s financial tech industry. The 2022 event will bring together more than 1,500 senior leaders from across the fintech ecosystem, including stakeholders from the payments industry, banking, wealth management, insurance, retail and commerce, government and regulatory, venture capital, startup founders, technology service providers, non-profits, and local, national and international media.

“We’re thrilled to be back in person after going virtual for the past two years. This event brings together some of the most renowned thought leaders from across the country to discuss the industry’s trends today,” said Rodrigo Dantas e Silva, committee chair at Fintech South. “We believe that Revolution, Responsibility and Opportunity are the three of the biggest tenets in today’s fintech world and look forward to diving into each throughout our nine content tracks.”

This year’s Deep Dive tracks, divided between the three theme pillars, include:

Revolution

Identity & Cyber: Identity and Cyber in a highly digitized world.

Identity and Cyber in a highly digitized world. Metaverse & E-Commerce: What are the emerging trends to look out for in the Metaverse?

What are the emerging trends to look out for in the Metaverse? Fintech Gaming: Fintech and the Gaming Industry.

Responsibility

Financial Inclusion: What are Fintechs doing to expand financial inclusion?

What are Fintechs doing to expand financial inclusion? Sustainability: How Fintech is decarbonizing the world in their quest for a Green Economy.

How Fintech is decarbonizing the world in their quest for a Green Economy. Diversity & Inclusion: What does the Fintech workforce look like?

Opportunity

Banking Revolution: Who wins in the new competitive landscape?

Who wins in the new competitive landscape? Payments: Is retail the new banking?

Is retail the new banking? Digital Health Uprising: Will we all be healthier and wealthier?

“Every year TAG seeks to provide enlightening discussions on the most relevant and impactful subjects in fintech at this highly-anticipated two-day conference,” shared Larry Williams, president and CEO of TAG. “This year, we’re especially interested in ensuring everyone who attends Fintech South gains a greater perspective on how to innovate in Georgia’s robust fintech ecosystem.”

