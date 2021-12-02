TAG Technology Awards is happening on Thursday, February 17, 2022

You won’t want to miss the 2022 TAG Technology Awards. The show will be held on February 17th from 11:30 AM – 2:00pm at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia!

TAG Technology builds and promotes the technology field in Georgia. They offer education, networking and other experiences to men and women in the technological world as a way to grow investments in our state’s community and economy.

The TAG Technology Awards celebrates and brings attention to the technology community in Georgia. The awards are open to anyone in the technology field in Georgia, but special review will be given to members of the organization.

There are six different awards up for grabs:

***All applications are due by December 31st, 2021

All partial descriptions provided by TAG Online; to view full descriptions, visit their website here.

“Recognizes a CIO, CISO or equivalent throughout Georgia in government, education or non-profit sector or public or private corporation who has primary IT leadership responsibility within his/her organization…”

“Recognizes a rising leader in any type or size Georgia organization who demonstrated leadership, driven innovation, and delivered value to their organization or industry… “

“Recognizes companies throughout Georgia that have developed an innovative technology (hardware, software, etc) solution or are using existing technology in an innovative way to make companies and organizations stand out in any industry.”

“Recognizes a government, education or non-profit entity and a public or private corporation throughout Georgia…”

“Recognizes a 2021 program or project that utilizes technology to positively impact under-served individuals or communities, promotes inclusiveness and creates equity in Georgia.”

“Recognizes a technology program or product that pre-existed for one purpose and was adapted for another purpose with positive impact in 2021.”

There are also several sponsorship opportunities for the event. If you are interested in sponsoring the awards, you may check them out on the website here.

To learn more about the awards and TAG Technology visit their website.

