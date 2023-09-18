TAG Announces Pitch Competition for Black Tech Entrepreneurs with $10k & $5k Cash Prizes

The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has announced a pitch competition taking place in Atlanta this fall. TAG INVEST CONNECT is a yearly event that connects Black tech entrepreneurs to potential investors seeking innovative startup ventures. This event is for Black technology startups at various stages, including those in the pre-seed and seed stages. This exclusive event serves as a platform for fostering connections between investors and early-stage tech startups based in Georgia, offering founders a valuable opportunity to engage with over 40 top-tier investors in a dynamic setting.

The event will take place on November 7, 2023 from 1p-3p at 3343 Peachtree Rd. NE in Atlanta. Entrepreneur applications opened on August 30th and the deadline to apply is September 30, 2023. Full qualifications to compete are as below:

B2C or B2B

Start-Up to Medium-sized technology based businesses

Black-Owned Businesses

Pre-Seed

Seed

The second place winner will receive $5,000 and the first place winner will receive $10,000.

Entrepreneur registration details and investor details can be found at https://www.tagonline.org/bridge-builders/tech-entrepreneurs/bridge-builders-tag-invest-connect/.