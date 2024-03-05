TAG Announces the 2024 Top 40 Innovative Companies in Georgia

Read all of the latest news stories HERE.

ATLANTA (Feb. 29, 2024) – The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) today announced the 2024 Top 40 Innovative Companies in Georgia. This annual program recognizes Georgia-based companies of all sizes for their contributions to innovation and economic growth within the state’s technology sector.

Each year, the Top 40 are showcased in an exhibition as part of the programming at the annual Georgia Technology Summit, presented by title sponsor, Honeywell. This year’s Georgia Technology Summit will take place on March 28 (Thursday). The Top 10 winners, selected from the Top 40, will present on the main stage of the conference.

“As TAG celebrates its milestone 25th anniversary, we are reminded of the caliber of the Top 40 companies each year,” said TAG’s President & CEO, Larry K. Williams. “This year’s winners include companies in AI, aerospace, cybersecurity, digital health, manufacturing, sustainability, robotics, and an array of industries that have become synonymous with the Peach State.”

The TAG Top 40/Top 10 committee is comprised of esteemed technology leaders and investors who judged the applications. Winners were selected based on how innovative they are, their product’s technical capabilities, the market they serve, and how their innovations benefit the Georgia technology economy.

“Innovation has always been a theme of the Georgia Technology Summit, and this year’s Top 10 companies are among the most innovative in Georgia,” said Dennis Zakas, Chair of the Top 40/Top10 Innovative Companies competition. “Much has changed within the technology community over the past decades, but happily, the TAG Top 40 competition has continued to shine.”

The 2024 Top 40 companies are:

“It has been incredible to see how our industry has evolved, especially watching the growth and trajectory of our Top 40 Companies,” Williams continued. “If you are interested or investing in innovation, especially in the South, you need to be at the Georgia Technology Summit and meet our Top 40 Innovative Companies.”

The Top 40 will showcase their innovations at the Georgia Technology Summit’s exhibition on March 28, at the Signia Hotel in downtown Atlanta. For more information about the 2024 Georgia Technology Summit and to register for the event, visit https://GeorgiaTechnologySummit.com.

