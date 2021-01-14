Virtual, remote learning during the pandemic has posed a problem for many students in Chatham County. Students without internet access in the home are not able to learn and receive the same education as other students with an internet connection.

T-Mobile launched the 10Million program to address the nation’s digital inequality problem. Courtesy of the program, Savannah Chatham County Public School districts will receive 10,000 hot spots, which will go to students enrolled in the national free lunch program.

