Apply to the SXSW 2021 Pitch Competition by Jan 8, 2021
In 2021, SXSW is introducing SXSW Online – a digital experience from March 16-20, 2021. The virtual event will include their renowned SXSW Pitch competition featuring almost 50 tech companies across eight categories. Each company will pitch before a panel of three judges before engaging in five minutes of Q&A with the panel.
The final deadline to apply is January 8, 2021 at 11:59pm.
You can learn more and apply to pitch here.
The categories include:
Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice
Enterprise & Smart Data
Entertainment, Gaming & Content
Future of Work
Health, Wearables & Wellbeing
Innovative World Technologies
Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics
Social & Culture
To learn more about the benefits of pitching at SXSW, visit their blog here.