Swiftarc Beauty Invests in The Beauty and Success of Women

Swiftarc Beauty embarked on a new investment opportunity this summer! They took a leap towards boosting female lead industries and companies with their $10MM Beauty Fund. The team at Swiftarc, an all female council of five, has set their mission “to be deliberate in backing underrepresented founders by fostering a diverse ecosystem and inspiring true industry change.”

Why take such a big leap on small businesses? In an interview with Rachel Brown from Beauty Independent, Chairman Sid Jawahar stated that it was their time to make a difference with the political and social revolution of 2020. The goal of this Swiftarc Beauty Fund LP is to make a good impression upon women in business. The team feels as though the beauty industry has many changes to make in order to be more inclusive and socially aware, and The Beauty Fund is one of the ways that they are doing that. They are equipping female entrepreneurs with the confidence that they need to pursue their passions and their careers with confidence in who they are and what they represent. During this beautiful evolution, Swiftarc is creating a sustainable, supportive environment that will end up “inspiring true industry change”.

Currently, Swiftarc has invested in ‘Alleyoop’. It will be the first of many companies to be backed by the Swiftarc Beauty FundP. Alleyoop is a perfect candidate to promote the values Swiftarc Ventures preaches about. This X year old beauty startup is built on efficiency of time and space while providing high quality products. In addition, their products are more than just beautiful; they are also cruelty-free, paraben-free, latex-free, aluminum-free, and phthalate-free.

If you are interested in being a part of this revolution (and to apply for funding!), you most definitely can!

Check out Swiftarc’s other funds:

Swiftarc Venture Labs Fund : The Venture Lab Fund started with $50MM, and was aimed to help bring a business from an idea to fruition. Swiftarc identifies their services in helping entrepreneurs as providing a range from startup capital and brand development to tangible business drivers including digital marketing, talent development, and founder coaching.

Swiftarc Telehealth Fund, LP : This $50MM fund is the world’s first telehealth venture fund! It is intended to create new discoveries and innovations in the telehealth world. They are working within the U.S and globally to take advantage of all the opportunities arising from “key legislative changes in healthcare delivery”.

More about Swiftarc Beauty!

Swiftarc Beauty was founded as a venture capital firm that focuses on companies wanting to make a breakthrough with their brands in the beauty industry, telehealth and the health industry . They search for and supply resources and tools for these companies’ services and products. All in hopes of pushing against odds, making big changes and educating the public! They are striving to be inclusive, creative and in their decisions and statements.

“Together, we will build and back the future. You in?”

-Swiftarc