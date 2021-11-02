Submit Your Proposal for the Virtual STEAM Leadership Conference 2022 at Georgia Tech!

The 6th annual STEAM Leadership Conference 2022 at Georgia Tech will be held on March 14-17, 2022. The conference is designed to provide workshops and information to ignite knowledge and experience for leaders in STEAM. They are inviting you to submit a proposal to share your passions and ideas to “build in STEAM fluencies.”

Deadline for submissions is January 5, 2022 at midnight. Acceptance letters will go out January 31, 2022. Decisions will be made by school leadership, curriculum and after school coordinators, informal educators, principals, teacher leaders and artists.

Presentation Format:

“This year, all presentations will be limited to 15 minutes. Also, we are asking that all presentations be limited to two presenters maximum.”

Accepted proposals will be grouped with similar sessions to create engaging panels. Breakout Q & A sessions will directly follow the last panel member’s presentation. Presenters do not need to account for Q & A during their presentation. We encourage any presentation format that is most engaging for an online audience.”

SELECTION CRITERIA

Priority will be given to proposals that meet the following criteria:

The proposal conveys novel ideas.

The main ideas given in the session are clear and concise.

The session is designed to meet the needs of the target audience and provides attendees with an idea they can either implement or build upon.

The proposal connects to the conference theme, “STEAM with Purpose.”

The proposal demonstrates authentic integration of STEAM components (science, technology, engineering, art & math) with a specific emphasis on the integration of the arts ( Check out the GADOE Arts Integration in STEAM Resource Overview )

The session is designed to effectively engage a virtual audience.

Submit your proposal at: https://gatech.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eJoO2HKszdXFVDU

For questions or more information please email: steamleadership@gatech.edu

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.