Submit Your Proposal for the Virtual STEAM Leadership Conference 2022 at Georgia Tech – Deadline Extended to Jan 17th

The Georgia Tech Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing (CEISMC) has announced an extension on the deadline to submit proposals to share innovative ideas at the virtual 2022 STEAM Leadership Conference on March 14-17, 2022.

The annual STEAM Leadership Conference is in its sixth year running and provides an opportunity for K12 STEAM education leaders to connect with one another and learn through various presentations and interactive breakout sessions. Georiga Tech invites STEAM leaders to submit proposals to share their ideas during the conference. This year’s theme is STEAM With Purpose. The new deadline to submit proposals is January 17, 2022 at 11:59pm. Accepted applicants will be notified on January 31, 2022.

According to the conference website, attendees typically include STEAM decision-makers, school leadership, curriculum and after-school coordinators, informal educators, principals, teacher leaders, and artists. If you’re interested in attending the event in the audience, registration opens on January 10, 2022.

For more information on selection criteria, conference tracks, session types, and the application process, visit Georgia Tech CEISMC’s page on the call for proposals here. Visit the conference page here to register starting January 10th.

The Georgia Tech CEISMC Mission

The Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing (CEISMC) enhance PreK-12 and post-secondary STEM education by drawing upon the expertise and scholarly contributions of the Georgia Tech community. CEISMC advocates for and leads systemic changes to increase STEM interest and achievement for all students, especially those underrepresented in STEM. CEISMC’s research efforts allow for the identification and dissemination of evidence-based best practices in STEM education.