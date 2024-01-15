Submit Your Project Pitch to the National Seed Fund – You Could Be Awarded Up to $2M in R&D Funding for Your Project

Each year, the U.S. National Science Foundation awards $200+ million in research and development funding to roughly 400 startups across America that show promise, but that have not yet validated their idea. Individual companies can be awarded up to $2M over 36+ months. Not sure if what you are working on is a fit? Submit a Project Pitch now and determine if your project is a good fit.

America’s National Seed Fund accepts pitches 365 days a year, so while there may not be a deadline, there is no time to submit your pitch now and enter Phase 1 of their acceptance stage.

There are a few different rotations in which proposals are sent and accepted/denied. The current submission phase is open now until March 4, 2024.

Here’s how it goes: you will submit your pitch first, followed by a full proposal complete with registering your company, then comes the review period.

If you think your company has the impact, technology and market that the National Seed Fund is looking for, then submit your project through the official website here!

Here are Project Pitch questions you will be expected to answer:

The Technology Innovation. (Up to 500 words) The Technical Objectives and Challenges. (Up to 500 words) The Market Opportunity. (Up to 250 words) The Company and Team. (Up to 250 words)

You will be notified of your acceptance within 5-7 months after the submission window is closed; from there you will enter and apply for Phase 1, followed by Phase 2.

Apply now, before January 6th and get your company in this round of submissions for a shot at your very own ‘seed fund’!

Learn more about the program here: https://seedfund.nsf.gov/about/

About NSF

The U.S. National Science Foundation is a federal agency that supports research and education across all fields of science and engineering, currently with an $8.5 billion budget.

Through the merit review process, NSF funds the most innovative ideas in science and engineering. Notable NSF-supported advances include LASIK eye surgery, Doppler radar, the Internet, web browsers, bar codes, magnetic resonance imaging, inkjet printers, computer-aided design systems, tissue engineering, and other technology-based innovations that spur economic activity and improve the quality of life for all Americans.

