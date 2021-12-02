Submit Your Project Pitch to the National Seed Fund Today!

America’s National Seed Fund accepts pitches 365 days a year, so while there may not be a deadline, there is no time like the present to submit your pitch now and enter Phase 1 of their acceptance stage.

There are a few different rotations in which proposals are sent and accepted/denied. The current submission phase is open now until January 6, 2022.

Are you interested yet? Ok. Here’s how it goes: you will submit your pitch first, followed by a full proposal complete with registering your company, then comes the review period.

If you think your company has the impact, technology and market that the National Seed Fund is looking for, then submit your project through the official website here!

Here are Project Pitch questions you will be expected to answer:

The Technology Innovation. (Up to 500 words) The Technical Objectives and Challenges. (Up to 500 words) The Market Opportunity. (Up to 250 words) The Company and Team. (Up to 250 words)

You will be notified of your acceptance within 5-7 months after the submission window is closed; from there you will enter and apply for Phase 1, followed by Phase 2.

Apply now, before January 6th and get your company in this round of submissions for a shot at your very own ‘seed fund’!

