State of Georgia investing $650,000 in Savannah Logistics and Innovation Center

NEWS PROVIDED BY SAVANNAH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

March 22, 2023

The newly passed 2023 amended state budget, recently signed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, includes $650,000 to support the Savannah Logistics and Innovation Center (SLIC), a public-private partnership focused on attracting innovative logistics technology companies and research projects to the Savannah region.

This state appropriation will be matched by non-state dollars and will go toward furthering the center’s ongoing successful efforts to establish Savannah as an innovation leader in the supply chain and logistics technology industry.

“We thank Governor Kemp and state leaders for seeing the impact Savannah Logistics and Innovation Center has had already, and we’re just getting started,” said SLIC Executive Director Bart Gobeil. “We are proud to have recently graduated our first batch of logistics startup companies through our recently formed accelerator program in Savannah. Two of these startups relocated to the Savannah area with another company locating staff in the region as well.”

Co-led by Georgia Southern University and the Savannah Economic Development Authority, SLIC is using the accelerator program to support and cater to the needs and demands of the local and regional logistics community, and drive business and growth opportunities for the local corporate ecosystem in supply chain and logistics startups.

Additional partners include Georgia Ports Authority, Savannah State University, Georgia Power, Savannah Technical College, The Foram Group and the Georgia Department of Transportation. The Savannah Logistics and Innovation Center is also creating higher education research opportunities and preparing for, and piloting, alternative fuel (and semi-autonomous) transportation solutions in the region.

“Thank you to Governor Kemp and Georgia House Appropriations Chairs Representative Matt Hatchett and Senator Blake Tillery for including funding in the 2023 amended budget and investing in the logistics and innovation industry in the Savannah region,” said Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison. “Additionally, I would like to thank Representative Ron Stephens, Senators Ben Watson and Derek Mallow for their continued support as we grow this sector of our economy.”

“The Savannah Logistics and Innovation Center is already making a difference in this region and is poised to establish Savannah as a national resource for the supply chain and logistics technology industry,” said Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero. “We greatly appreciate support for this project from our local legislators, Lt. Governor Jones, Speaker Burns and Governor Kemp.”

On March 9, the SLIC and Plug and Play held its Selection Day to choose the second round of startups. More than 20 startups pitched the selection committee with 12 being chosen. The selections for the second cohort will be announced April 9.