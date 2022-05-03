State of Georgia Celebrates ‘Small Business ROCK STARS’ During Small Business Week 2022

ATLANTA – May 2, 2022 – The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) today announced its 2022 Small Business ROCK STARS as part of the state’s celebration of Georgia Small Business Week 2022, recognized Monday, May 2, through Saturday, May 7. A small businessman himself, Governor Brian P. Kemp is proud to recognize Small Business Week to highlight the hard work and determination of Georgia’s small business community, and he proclaimed this year’s Small Business Week here.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of both our individual communities and entire state economy,” said Governor Kemp. “As a small business owner myself, I know firsthand the hard work, long hours, and dedication that go into such an enterprise, and the quality jobs it creates for others. I’m thankful to see rural Georgia well-represented this year, and I congratulate Georgia’s newest Small Business ROCK STARS.”

Six Georgia Small Business ROCK STARS were recognized for their unique and impactful work across their communities and the state through recorded videos, which feature GDEcD COO and Interim Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Brittany Young. The state’s Small Business ROCK STARS will also be featured on GDEcD’s Small Business Facebook and Twitter platforms throughout Georgia Small Business Week and highlighted by the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA). To view all of the videos, please click here.

The 2022 Small Business ROCK STARS are:

· Region 4: Poriferous LLC* – Newnan (Coweta County) – Social media spotlight on May 2

· Region 6: Acres & Oak Kitchen – Macon (Bibb County) – Social media spotlight on May 3

· Region 10: EAGLECRAFT Doors Inc.* – Moultrie (Colquitt County) – Social media spotlight on May 4

· Region 5: Rinse Bath and Body Co.* – Monroe (Walton County) – Social Media spotlight on May 5

· Region 7: Loop – Augusta (Richmond County) – Social Media spotlight on May 6

· Region 12: scDataCom – Savannah (Chatham County) – Social Media spotlight on May 7

*Denotes Georgia Made certified business, meaning at least 50% of the final product is manufactured in Georgia.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and our Small Business ROCK STARS truly illustrate the impact small businesses have on their communities,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “In diverse industry sectors and geographies, this year’s winners provide economic vitality, hope, and opportunities to Georgians across the state. We are excited to see where these companies go in the future, and I am thankful to the owners, and teams, who have worked tirelessly to make these companies into who they are.”

Small businesses make up 99.8% of all businesses in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Small Business team, along with the Georgia Economic Developers Association, created the Small Business ROCK STAR awards as a way to salute the risks, innovations, outreach, and impact of the state’s small businesses. Each of this year’s winners have fewer than 100 full-time employees, are involved in charitable programs in their communities, and were founded in the State of Georgia.

“As the majority of employers in Georgia, small businesses are vital to our economy and their local communities,” said GDEcD Deputy Commissioner for Global Commerce Brittany Young. “Operating a small business takes dedication, careful planning, and hard work, and we remain committed to helping small businesses across Georgia grow.”

For additional information about Georgia’s Small Business ROCK STAR awards, visit: georgia.org/rockstars.

