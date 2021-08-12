Society of Women Engineers Seeking Volunteers for Girls Engineer It! Day

Each year the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) hosts a Girls Engineer It! Day. The annual event offers elementary and middle school students an opportunity to learn about STEM through a variety of hands-on activities. Students also get to interact with practicing engineers and technologists. Savannah members of the SWE and local technologists create the activities and teach them to the students.

The purpose of Girls Engineer It! Day is to teach the students that Science, Technology, Engineering and Math isn’t as difficult as they might think. The event showcases different fields of engineering and allows the students to participate in hands-on activities as they relate to these fields so they can get a deeper understanding of each. Additionally, Girls Engineer It! Day connects the youth participants to area resources and opportunities to help them continue their learning. The overarching goal is for student attendees to consider a future career in the STEM industry. While the event is promoted as a female event, all are welcome.

This year, the SWE is celebrating its 10th anniversary of Girls Engineer It! Day and plans to hold an in-person event in late October or early November. The event relies on volunteers for its coordination and execution. The SWE is currently seeking volunteers in the following areas:

Teacher

Teacher Coordinator (supports teachers and buys supplies as needed)

Fundraising, Donation, Sponsor Coordinator

Volunteer Coordinator

Registration Coordinator

Promotion

Expo /GEID Launch Coordinator

Parent Activity

Other Areas (Make a suggestion)

Learn more and sign up to volunteer HERE.

About the Society of Women Engineers:

The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) is a not-for-profit educational and service organization that empowers women to succeed and advance in engineering and be recognized for their life-changing contributions as engineers and leaders. SWE is the driving force that establishes engineering as a highly desirable career for women through an exciting array of training and development programs, networking opportunities, scholarships alongside outreach and advocacy activities.